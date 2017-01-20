Prop 47: What it takes for Sac PD to look into your stolen property

(Photo: djedzura)

With Proposition 47, reducing crimes like petty theft less than $950 to misdemeanors, officers for departments all over the state have to pick and choose what to investigate.

Sacramento Police Department Sergeant Bryce Heilein said his department is understaffed and taking time to investigate each misdemeanor is unrealistic.

"We have to prioritize the cases the best we can," Sgt.Heilein said.

He also said it is very important that people file a police report even if the property loss is less than $950 because it helps the department track crime trends. He does not encourage anyone to take matters into their own hands, but if a victim stumbled across information on the whereabouts of their stolen property, Sgt. Heilein said give the information to the department immediately.

"If anything comes up we will reopen the case and look into it," he said.

Sgt. Heilein said the department will look into whatever leads you may have, even if it was not a priority previously, they will look into it.

