Properly watering your lawn in the summer

Sprinklers in action (Photo: alcfeoh21)

Northern California is out of the drought, but that doesn't mean we can water our lawns at will.

Sacramento city officials are considering making its two-days-per-week watering schedule permanent. For reference, Modesto is on a three-days. Conserving water is a priority because you know we'll be in another drought sooner than later.

It's also safe to say many people water their lawns more than three times per week.

Is that what's best for your lawn...and conservation?

Art Ballard, owner of Creekside Landscaping in Sacramento, said he knows about proper watering. Ballard told us that watering your lawn one or two times per week for about 20 to 30 minutes is better than the oft-used schedule of watering for about ten minutes three times per week. Ballard noted that the water needs to soak in to the roots.

In the “old days,” Ballard said it used to be recommended that you water your lawn twice a day, especially when the weather was hot.

How many times do you drive around and see local parks, schools, businesses and residents blasting their sprinklers in the middle of the day? What's up with that? The sun will burn the water off the grass before it gets into the grass roots. So, what time of day is best to water your lawn?

Sacramento city officials suggest watering your lawn before 10 a.m. or after 7 p.m.

We found that to be partly true. Multiple experts, like Ballard, say mornings are much better, between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m. Watering between 10 p.m and 4 a.m. unfortunately allows the water to “sit there” and promotes possible fungus growth.

© 2017 KXTV-TV