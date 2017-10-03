Public Health investigating Hepatitis A case at Sacramento restaurant

Syringe, needle (Photo: The Associated Press)

Officials are investigating a case of Hepatitis A in an employee at MacKenzie's Sports Bar and Grille at Haggin Oaks Golf Course, said Sacramento County Public Health (SCPH).

Though Public Health considers the risk to the public to be low, the case is still under investigation. At this time, they do not believe the case is related to the Southern California Hepatitis A outbreak.

Public Health is asking those who consumed food or drink at the Sports bar and Grille between Sept. 12-22 to contact their healthcare provider to inquire about a Hepatitis A vaccine.

If you have received prior vaccinations for Hepatitis A then there is no need for revaccination, but if you're someone who has issues accessing the vaccines, then health officials urge you to contact Public Health at (916)-875-5588 for assistance.

