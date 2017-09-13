Racist letter left at door of African-American owned hair salon in Elk Grove

A hair stylist at Dream Girls salon in Elk Grove was greeted at work Tuesday morning by an un-welcoming letter police are now investigating as a hate-crime.

The two-page letter – attached to the door of the salon – used discriminatory language and said the African-American-owned business was not welcome in the community.

Police are investigating a hate crime at the minority-owned Dream Girls salon in Elk Grove after this letter was left on the door pic.twitter.com/nnnDOUeMFE — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) September 14, 2017

Sharie Thompson, the owner of the salon, said she is the first African-American business owner in Old Town Elk Grove and that her business has been the target of several racially-charged attacks since she opened it in 2009.

Last year, she said, someone let a bag of feces in front of the salon. Another time, a woman entered the salon yelling derogatory slurs.

Thompson says she has called the police after each incident but that the letter from Tuesday is the first time the police have decided to investigate a hate-crime.

The Elk Grove police say they are currently searching for the suspect. They are looking for finger prints on the letter and searching for possible surveillance video.

Despite the attacks, several people in the neighborhood have come by to show their support for Dream Girls - giving letters, flowers, hugs pic.twitter.com/5O6l5zVO2K — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) September 14, 2017

Many people in the community have reached out to show their support of Thompson – coming by the salon Wednesday to deliver flowers, positive letters and big hugs.

