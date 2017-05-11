Raiderettes receive $1.25 million settlement payout

OAKLAND, CA - NOVEMBER 03: The Oakland Raiderettes dance during a timeout between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Oakland Raiders in the first half on November 3, 2013 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, California. The Eagles won 49-20. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images) (Photo: Brian Bahr, 2013 Getty Images)

The Raiderettes have something to cheer about.

According to an article in the San Francisco Chronicle, a $1.25 million legal settlement was distributed to nearly 100 women who worked for the Oakland Raiders as cheerleaders.

The lawsuit claimed the Raiders failed to, "pay their cheerleading squad minimum wage for the hours they worked, failed to pay overtime, and failed to reimburse them for thousands of dollars of incurred expenses from 2010 to ’14."

Raiderettes who danced for multiple seasons will receive more than $20,000.

