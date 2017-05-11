Raiderettes receive $1.25 million settlement payout

The Raiderettes have something to cheer about.
According to an article in the San Francisco Chronicle, a $1.25 million legal settlement was distributed to nearly 100 women who worked for the Oakland Raiders as cheerleaders.
The lawsuit claimed the Raiders failed to, "pay their cheerleading squad minimum wage for the hours they worked, failed to pay overtime, and failed to reimburse them for thousands of dollars of incurred expenses from 2010 to ’14."
Raiderettes who danced for multiple seasons will receive more than $20,000.
