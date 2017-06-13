12-year-old girl dies after being hit by car in Rancho Cordova

Fatal accident. (Photo: The Associated Press)

A 12-year-old girl was killed Tuesday morning after being struck by a car near the intersection of Coloma Road and El Manto Drive in Rancho Cordova.

The Rancho Cordova Police Department said the girl was struck in the roadway at 6:45 a.m. and when officers responded she was being treated by a citizen. Life saving measures were immediately attempted on the victim, and Sacramento Metro Fire officials took the child to a nearby hospital but she later succumbed to her injuries.

All involved parties remained at the scene after the crash, according to Rancho Police. There is no preliminary cause at this time.

Coloma Road will be closed between El Manto Drive and Benita Drive for several hours. Driver should use alternate routes.

