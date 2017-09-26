College campus reopens after armed suspect arrested

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

Folsom Lake College's satellite campus in Rancho Cordova has reopened after an armed suspect was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

The college campus was on lockdown while Rancho Cordova police search for a suspect that may still be armed.

Police responded to a call of a man brandishing a weapon toward a pedestrian near the Folsom Lake College satellite campus in Rancho Cordova Tuesday morning.

When an officer arrived at the scene, the man began to run away, and in the process dropped two firearms, according to police.

A perimeter has been setup near the campus and officers on the ground, along with their K9 partners, and in the air are searching for the man.

The heavy police presence has caused the school, located at the corner of Folsom Boulevard and Paseo Drive, to shelter in place.

© 2017 KXTV-TV