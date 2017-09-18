Pedestrian killed in car crash in Rancho Cordova

A pedestrian has reportedly been killed after being struck by a car in Rancho Cordova Monday morning.

The crash was reported just before 7 a.m.

The collision happened along Paseo Drive near the intersection of Folsom Boulevard, according to Sacramento County Sheriff's Department spokesman Shaun Hampton.

Deputies have not reported any traffic impacts caused by the crash.

This is a developing story.

