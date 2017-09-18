Pedestrian killed in Rancho Cordova car crash

A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Rancho Cordova Monday morning, according to the Sacramento's Sheriff's Department spokesperson, Shaun Hampton.

At 6:41 a.m., the department received calls from witnesses about a vehicle collision at the intersection of Paseo Dr. and Folsom Blvd.

Rancho Cordova Police, Sacramento County Sheriff's Deputies and the Sacramento Metro Fire Department all responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, law enforcement officials found a 55-year-old man from Rancho Cordova had been struck by one of the vehicles involved in the crash. The victim sustained major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the accident is still being investigated, but its believed one of the vehicles failed to stop for a red light, according to Hampton.

The identity of the victim in this case will be made available by the Sacramento County Coroner’s office, after his next of kin is notified.

