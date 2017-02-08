Rancho Cordova woman charged with trafficking marijuana in Illinois

Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images (Photo: Bruce Bennett, 2014 Getty Images)

A Rancho Cordova woman was arrested and charged with cannabis trafficking Jan. 28 after Galesburg, Illinois, police found her with 17 vacuum-sealed bundles of marijuana, totaling 19.4 pounds.

Lavina Robles, 42, faces three felony charges -- possession, intent to deliver and trafficking more than 5,000 grams of marijuana -- in Knox County Circuit Court in Illinois.

According to the partially redacted police report, Robles initially took Amtrak from Sacramento to Chicago. Once the train made it to Galesburg, police searched her luggage and found the vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana. Robles told police she did not pack the suitcases and did not know what was inside them.

She was arrested at the Amtrak station in Galesburg.

During a first appearance Feb. 1, a circuit judge reduced her bond to $75,000 and gave her permission to return to California.

Knox County Clerk Scott Erikson said Robles paid her bond and is now out on bail.

A pre-trial conference in Knox County is scheduled for May 1.

