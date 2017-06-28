Toddler found dead inside of car in Rancho Cordova

A toddler was found dead in the back seat of a vehicle Wednesday in Rancho Cordova and the owners of the vehicle have been detained, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

At approximately 12:30 p.m., a Rancho Cordova Police Department officer located a white car parked the wrong way on Rod Beaudry Drive in Rancho Cordova.

The officer located a male and female adult around the vehicle who were the owners of the car. A records check revealed the male had an outstanding warrant out of the state of Arkansas, officials say.

After searching the car, officers located a toddler underneath some blankets in the back seat. The child was unresponsive and declared deceased at the scene. There were no obvious signs of trauma, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department.

The exact age and cause of death of the child is unknown at this time. The cause of death will be determined by the Sacramento Coroner’s Office.

Officials say the male and female adults were detained and are being questioned by detectives.

