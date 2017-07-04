RAW VIDEO: Woman goes to neighbors house for help after husband shot, neighbor goes Facebook Live
WARNING: This video contains language some may find offensive: After her husband was shot and killed by a Houston County deputy, she went to her neighbors house. The neighbor fired up Facebook Live.
WMAZ 1:59 PM. PDT July 04, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Darren Collison leaves Kings, says 'goodbye' to Sacramento
-
Home tagged with anti-California graffiti
-
A trip to Lake Almanor
-
Protecting your pets on the 4th
-
Illegal Fireworks Penalties
-
Kings introduce draft picks at Friday press conference
-
Local A.M. forecast: Monday, July 3, 3017
-
Angels in the outfield
-
Will Amazon partnering with Whole Foods change the way we get groceries?
-
Student housing boom
More Stories
-
Woman sets fire to ex-boyfriend's house, drives car…Jul. 4, 2017, 12:23 p.m.
-
ShotSpotter leads to arrest of man in possession of…Jul. 4, 2017, 11:30 a.m.
-
Sources: Kings reach 2-year, $24M deal with Zach RandolphJul. 4, 2017, 11:13 a.m.