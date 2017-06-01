KXTV
Raymond Cabalfin's body ID'd by Placer County Sheriff's Department

Joseph Jarosz, KXTV 12:56 PM. PDT June 01, 2017

The Placer County Sheriff's Department has officially identified the body then found on Memorial Day in Auburn.

According to a tweet by the department, the body has been identified as Raymond Cabalfin, 19, of Sacramento. He went missing after jumping into the river in early May.

