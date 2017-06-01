Raymond Cabalfin's body ID'd by Placer County Sheriff's Department

(Photo: Courtesy: Facebook)

The Placer County Sheriff's Department has officially identified the body then found on Memorial Day in Auburn.

According to a tweet by the department, the body has been identified as Raymond Cabalfin, 19, of Sacramento. He went missing after jumping into the river in early May.

We have ID'ed body found Mon. in the #AmericanRiver, #Auburn, as Raymond Cabalfin, 19, of Sac. He went missing after jumping into the river. pic.twitter.com/rgzreCMn5X — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) June 1, 2017

