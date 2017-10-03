KXTV
Recently condemned Modesto apartment destroyed in overnight fire

Modesto firefighters battled a massive fire overnight at an apartment complex that was condemned in July for unhealthy living conditions.

The roof of a recently condemned apartment building in Modesto collapsed as crews battled a massive fire at the complex, officials said.

The fire started around 9 p.m. Monday night at G and 9th streets at an apartment building that was shut down in July due to unhealthy living conditions. The closure over the summer forced nearly 100 residents to find a new home.

Modesto fire said the roof collapsed while crews battled the fire, so they had to work from outside of the building to contain the fire.

There has been no reported cause of the fire. 

