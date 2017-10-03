Recently condemned Modesto apartment destroyed in overnight fire

The roof of a recently condemned apartment building in Modesto collapsed as crews battled a massive fire at the complex, officials said.

The fire started around 9 p.m. Monday night at G and 9th streets at an apartment building that was shut down in July due to unhealthy living conditions. The closure over the summer forced nearly 100 residents to find a new home.

**HAPPENING NOW** #Modesto Fire battling a fire at 624 9th Street, a condemned apartment building... more info 2b posted when available. pic.twitter.com/xi7Bz2R6gw — Modesto Fire (@ModestoFire) October 3, 2017

Modesto fire said the roof collapsed while crews battled the fire, so they had to work from outside of the building to contain the fire.

There has been no reported cause of the fire.

