Reckless Highway 70 driver caught by CHP

Driver of a white sudden arrested for recklessly passing Highway 70 traffc (Photo: Courtesy: CHP - Yuba-Sutter)

California Highway Patrol officers arrested a reckless driver Thursday, thanks in part to several reports from Yuba County residents.

The driver was illegally passing northbound Highway 70 traffic by driving over double yellow lines and using the left turn only lane, according to CHP.

A CHP airplane crew tracked the car to help officers on the ground, in the area of Woodruff Lane

"The reports gave us a good enough description to know when and where he would be today," CHP - Yuba/Sutter said in a Facebook post.

Appeal-Democrat identifies the driver as 21-year-old Leonel Almonte of Marysvile. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail on a reckless driving charge, the CHP told the paper..

