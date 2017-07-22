Record breaking year for Sacramento's Concerts in the Park comes to an end

It's a good time to be at Cesar Chavez Park in Sacramento on Friday nights for yearly summer music series Concerts in the Park. Last night's lineup — the last of this year's series — was no different.

"This seems like the best season yet," said concertgoer Sarah Levine. "It just seems really clean. I know that's weird I keep saying that. I felt safe bringing him."

Levine added that without the concerts, she wouldn't normally bring her child.

La Cosecha, a new restaurant that opened at the park a few months ago when the summer series started, knows Levine's feeling — there may be less people in the area after this week.

"It's gonna be a little scary without them," said Anthony Cain, La Cosecha manager. "We've been working on a few ideas, having a few DJs."

The concerts have brought thousands of people to this park every Friday. Leaders are hoping with a record breaking year that an event like this could make this area more marketable.

"As soon as the concert wraps up, there's 5,000 to 6,000 people ready to experience what downtown has to offer within walking distance," Jordyn Anderson, public relations specialist for Downtown Sacramento Partnership.

