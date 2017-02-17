Record levels of rain on track for Northern Sierras

Ripples of rain drops. (Photo: Mr_Twister, Mr_Twister)

It doesn’t take a climate scientist to notice California rainfalls have been exceptionally heavy this year – but to put all that rainfall into historic and meteorological perspective, they're the ones to turn to.

The region of California that provides much of the state’s usable water is on track to break a record for wettest winter, said Department of Water Resources acting Chief Bill Croyle at a press conferences this week in Oroville.

Precipitation levels so far this year as measured by the Northern Sierra 8-Station index stood at 69 inches as of Friday morning, just before another wave of storms rolled across the region. By this day in the winter of 1982-1983, rainfall totals stood around a mere 50 inches.

The ’82-’83 season totaled out at 88.5 inches, meaning about 20 inches of rain would put us over the high-water mark. With two months left of California’s rainy season to go, the record could easily be broken, even with less than average rainfall, said Eric Kurth, a meteorologist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s California Nevada River Forecast Center.

“There’s no guarantee,” Kurth said. “My sense is, it seems like the trend we’re in – we’ll get that record or be awfully close to it. Possibly we could go well past it. Or maybe not. We’ll see.”

There are substantial forces at work behind all this rain.

California’s largest storms are usually fueled by land-falling atmospheric rivers -- streams of moisture that travel through the atmosphere, often resulting in catastrophic floods, according to Science Magazine. This year, Northern California has been amply blessed with the passage of those atmospheric rivers across its skies.

“On average, Northern California gets five to seven atmospheric rivers per wet season – and we’ve already had over a dozen,” said Brooke Bingaman, a meteorologist in the National Weather Service’s Sacramento office.

More rain is on track.

“It looks pretty wet till the end of the week,” Kurth said. “By Thursday or Friday we might get a break” with another system possibly following the week after.

