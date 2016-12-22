Record number of holiday travelers expected

A record number of Americans are expected to travel more than 50 miles from home this holiday weekend, according to AAA.



The travel orginization predicts more than 103 million people will hit the roads between December 23 and January 2, up by more than 1.5 percent from last year.



The California Department of Transportation is expecting traffic delays in the Sacramento Valley due to holiday travelers and weather.



Rain is expected to slow down traffic on Interstate 5, Interstate 80, and US 50 in the valley. Cal Trans is preparing for as much as three feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada mountain passes on December 23.



Cal Trans spokeswoman Liza Whitmore urges travelers to leave on December 22 if possible to avoid delays because of the weather.



If possible, travelers can avoid the weather related traffic in the afternoon on Christmas eve.



Anyone traveling through the mountains should bring blankets, food and water, and make sure their vehicle has a full gas tank.



If a traffic crash occurs during the snow in the mountains, travelers can expect delays for several hours.





Copyright 2016 KXTV