Red Cross opens voluntary evacuation center in Elk Grove

Those fretting the wet weather could head to Elk Grove.

The Red Cross opened a voluntary evacuation center at the Elk Grove Pavilion at 9950 Elk Grove Florin Rd. Saturday afternoon.

Staff and supplies are on hand. For those with pets, arrangements are being made to shelter the animals.

The center is strictly voluntary and it remains to be seen how long it will be open.

Sacramento County's Office of Emergency Services notes that the center is geared toward the low lying areas of Wilton and along the Cosumnes River.

