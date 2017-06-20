Red Flag warning issued for Northern California

Sun in sky (Photo: Comstock, (c) Comstock)

A red flag warning has been issued for Northern California beginning Wednesday afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service, the warning lasts through Thursday evening. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are, "either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior."

The effect is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 21 - 11 p.m. Thursday, June 22.

There is also currently a Heat Advisory and an Excessive Heat Warning, both in effect through 11 p.m. Friday, June 23.

© 2017 KXTV-TV