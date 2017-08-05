Reno firefighters rescue man who fell into Truckee River

Fire Truck (Photo: Mike Watson Images)

A man's cries for help were answered by the Reno Fire Department after he fell into the Truckee River.

Officials say the man fell into the river on Friday from an overhead bridge. They say he was found about 300 feet (91 meters) downstream from the bridge, clinging to a rock and yelling for help.



Firefighters used inflatable kayaks to reach the man and get him out.



Officials say the man was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

