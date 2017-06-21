Rep. Steve Scalise listed in fair condition, hospital says

WASHINGTON - MedStar Washington Hospital Center said U.S. Representative Steve Scalise is now listed in fair condition as of Wednesday morning.

"Congressman Steve Scalise continues to make good progress," the hospital said Wednesday. "He is now listed in fair condition and is beginning an extended period of healing and rehabilitation."

Scalise was injured in a shooting last Wednesday in Alexandria, Virginia. He has undergone several surgeries since the shooting.

Scalise was listed in critical condition after he and four others were shot during an ambush-style attack at a baseball field where a team of Republican lawmakers practiced ahead of an annual game against Democratic counterparts.

Scalise’s office said he was in shock when he was airlifted from Eugene Simpson Stadium Park in a leafy suburb of Washington D.C. Once at the hospital, he underwent immediate surgery and a second procedure to stop bleeding. He received multiple units of blood and required additional operations, his office said.

