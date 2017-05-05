Report: Body found in Sacramento River

American River Parkway: The hiking, the biking, the fishing, the boating, the bird watching… what’s not to love? The river that wends its way through our landscape and into our hearts is a recreation destination for many Sacramentans. (Photo: SelbeB/Flickr Commons)

Members of an area fire department have recovered a body floating in the Sacramento River.

The fire department arrived on scene around 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 5.

Tony Turnbull with the Sacramento Sheriff's Department said a fire chief for the Courtland Fire Department saw a body floating in the river. Cosumnes Fire responded and were able to get the body to shore.

The Sacramento County Coroner has responded to the scene to help determine the cause of death and identify the body.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC10 for more information as it becomes available.

© 2017 KXTV-TV