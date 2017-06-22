Report: California is 5th least federally dependent state in U.S.

Welcome to California sign. (Photo: wellesenterprises, © Katherine Welles)

Independence Day is almost here and California knows a little bit about the ability to rely on itself.

WalletHub put together a list of the country's most independent states in honor of the upcoming Fourth of July holiday. California ranked No. 7 on the list overall and was also found to be the 5th least federally dependent state in the U.S.

Researchers at WalletHub compared five main sources of dependency: consumer finances, the government, the job market, international trade and personal vices.

Colorado topped the list as the most independent state in the nation. Utah is No. 2 while Minnesota comes third on the list.

Louisiana is the most dependent state in the U.S. with Kentucky just one spot ahead at the bottom of the list.

The Wallethub team looked at details including median credit scores, poverty rate, federal dependency, unemployment, social media dependency, and drug habits to come up with their findings.

