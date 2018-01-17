Report: ICE preparing to arrest 1,500 undocumented people in Northern California

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) seal at ICE headquarters in Washington, DC. AFP Photo/Paul J. Richards / AFP PHOTO / Paul J. RICHARDS (Photo credit should read PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: PAUL J. RICHARDS)

A major challenge to sanctuary cities in Northern California may happen within the coming weeks.

According to ABC7 in San Francisco, U.S. immigration agents are preparing to conduct major sweeps against undocumented immigrants. San Francisco and the Bay Area are expected to be the center of this raid.

ABC7 goes on to cite an article from the San Francisco Chronicle, which states Immigration and Customs Enforcement [ICE] "would look to arrest more than 1,500 undocumented people while sending a message that immigration policy will be enforced in the sanctuary state."

ICE officials declined to comment on plans for the operation.

Earlier this year, ICE agents targeted 7-11 stores nationwide, arresting 21 people suspected of being unauthorized workers.

