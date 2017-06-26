Report: Stockton is a top 25 city to celebrate Fourth of July

(Photo: Getty Images)

Stockton is a place to be when celebrating the Fourth of July.

That's according to a new Wallethub study ranked the top 100 best large cities to celebrate Independence day.

Celebrating freedom isn't free. It cost money to eat, drink and be merry. So Wallethub analysts looked at the 100 largest U.S. cities and compared costs and perks for each location. Researchers looked at factors such as legality of fireworks, number of fireworks festivals and performances, cost of beer and wine, weather forecast and walkability.

Stockton took the number 25 spot and beat out Sacramento which ranked 35. Both Sacramento and Stockton got top points for weather but Stockton also scored well with the number of Fourth of July celebrations.

Atlanta topped the list, followed by San Francisco and Buffalo. California cities, such as San Diego and Oakland, took up six of the top 25 spots on the list.

However, no matter where they are in the country, Americans shell out a lot of cash to celebrate Uncle Sam.

People across the U.S. will spend more than $7 billion on July 4th food this year, according to the Wallethub report.

Americans consume 150 million hot dogs every Fourth of July. Last year, they spent $133 million on hot dogs and hamburger buns, $25 million on bratwurst, $37 million on ketchup and $25 million mustard.

Wallethub estimates more than $1 billion was spent on just beer in 2016.

Americans are also willing to do some traveling before chowing down on their July 4th meals.

Researchers at Wallethub predict 44 million Americans will travel 50 or more miles from home this year to celebrate the holiday, a record high.

Unfortunately, there are also tragedies that occur on America's big day. About 400 people are killed in Fourth of July crashes each year, and more than a quarter of the deaths are due to drunk driving. Additionally, 800 people end up in the emergency room on the July 4th due to fireworks-related injuries.

