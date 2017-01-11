Rescue underway of residents stuck in flooded homes

Stormy river flooding the forest (Photo: VioNet, Violeta Chalakova photography)

Residents trapped in flooded homes are being rescued Wednesday south of San Jose

KTVU reports that water is knee-high and rushed into more than two dozen homes in San Benito County after a creek overflowed.



The reporting crew heard an elderly woman yelling from her window that she wanted to be rescued. Her husband had recent surgery and couldn't walk out of the home.



Crews were able to help them to safety.



The Hollister Fire Department started getting 911 calls early Wednesday from panicked residents saying they were trapped.



Cal Fire and the San Jose Fire Department brought in boats to get people to safety.



All people rescued are being taken to a veterans building in Hollister.

