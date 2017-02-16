Reservoir rain acts like a bank account

Ripples of rain drops. (Photo: Mr_Twister, Mr_Twister)

We get water from three reservoirs, above ground reservoirs like Shasta and Oroville, the Sierra snow pack, and underground water storage.

Think of it this way, the rain that flows into reservoirs is like a bank account. The snow pack is our savings account to get us through the summer months, and underground water is our retirement account which is the water needed to get us through the drought years.

The area is having a banner rainfall season.

Sacramento received nearly 25 inches of rainfall by mid-February, running wetter than the all-time record 1982-83 season. Sierra snow pack is over 24 feet, more than enough to keep our reservoirs full through the summer months, but our underground water storage may take years to recover from our five-year drought.

Under our feet are aquifers, layers of water bearing permeable rock, fractured rock, sand, gravel, or silt. These aquifers were severely depleted during the drought. Some of the shallow aquifers will fill up quickly from this years rain, but many aquifers will take years to replenish.

The Sierra foothills have aquifers that collect water in fractured rock.

The depth and size of the pools of underground water in the foothills varies considerably from fracture to fracture. Some aquifers have filled up from the rains while others are still very low from the drought.

There are approximately 44,000 wells in Nevada and Placer counties. Some of these wells are pumping water from isolated fractures, but many are interconnected.

In the mid 1990's, an old goldmine was put back into operation until they hit an aquifer; the amount of water flowing into the mine significantly dropped water levels in nearby wells.

The drought and inter-connectivity of foothill wells means the availability of water for use in the Sierra foothills is a complicated issue - one that needs to be monitored and managed carefully.

Steve Baker, a hydro-geologist, just completed a 10-year study of water tables in Nevada and Placer counties to determine the impact of the drought on underground water. The study showed that shallow water depths varied depending on the year's amount and distribution of precipitation, while the deeper water levels remained unchanged from year to year.

Many residents of the Sierra foothills depend on well water as their only source of water. Often, there is no backup to well water, so managing well water use is very important.

The results of that 10-year study of water levels was shared with the various owners of the wells. Ananda Village, a 700 acre community in the foothills located above Nevada City, has a number of wells included in the study. They applied the data from the study to the management of their wells.

For example, wells that had been more severely impacted by the drought may be turned off for a time in favor of wells that had plenty of water. Also, members of the community were asked to conserve water by applying the knowledge from the study -- Ananda Village was able to reduce water usage by 34 %.

In other parts of California, underground water was impacted differently in different communities. For example, water levels beneath the Sacramento Valley remained stable, but water levels in the southern San Joaquin valley sunk to dangerous levels.

Porterville wells ran completely dry and the community had to import water from a nearby town.

Farmers on the west side of the San Joaquin Valley were forced to drill deeper wells. Some wells dropped by 200 feet in two years., including one well near Stratford, California that was lowered to 1,300 ft.. In contrast, there are wells in the Sacramento Valley that are only 30 ft. down.

So, the three water reservoirs that includes above ground reservoirs, the Sierra snow pack, and underground water aquifers, were severely depleted by the drought. Though the reservoirs and snow pack have recovered, our "retirement account", the underground aquifers, may take many years to recover.

