Residents evacuated safely in 3 alarm Stockton fire

Residents were safely evacuated Tuesday morning as Stockton fire crews battled a four alarm fire in Stockton.

According to social media posts by the Stockton police and fire departments, a four alarm fire has been declared for the Mayfair apartment complex along the 800 block of N El Dorado Street. Crews are dealing with a partially collapsed roof. Roughly 15 residents have been evacuated.

The fire is focused to the third, fourth and attic floors of the complex. Crews are being assisted by the Lodi Fire Department.

Police are advising commuters to avoid Oak and El Dorado, Center and Park, and side streets as all those streets are closed.

