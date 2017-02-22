Joe Elsey Sr. worked 30 years as a CHP officer in Northern California including Stockton.

Retired California Highway Patrol officer Joe Elsey Sr. was all about helping others.

"Stand up. Always willing to help people including me," said son Joe Elsey Jr.

Last Friday on Feb. 17 at the Rio Las Palmas Retirement community, where Elsey Sr. lived, a phony maintenance man knocked on the door at a friend's apartment Elsey was visiting. The man informed the pair that a light needed fixing, but instead attacked the 89-year-old woman.

The former law enforcement officer went into action fighting the intruder, but in doing so, he suffered a fatal heart attack. The suspect fled the scene.

"He fought to the bitter end. The third time he fell backwards and hit his head on a table and went into cardiac arrest," said Elsey Junior.

"Right now it is a very active investigation as we try to figure out who that suspect is. I'm calling him a coward because that's exactly who he is," said Officer Joe Silva, with the Stockton Police Department.

Elsey worked five years with the Stockton Fire Department, 30 years with the CHP and 16 years with the San Joaquin County Sheriffs Department before retiring in 1985.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

