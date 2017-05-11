Revised budget released for California

Governor Jerry Brown (Photo: AP)

Governor Jerry Brown Jr. released a revised state budget that plans for tough economic times, while maintaining spending for core programs such as education.

According to a press release from the Governor's office, the $5.8 billion revenue shortfall previously forecasted in January is now a $3.3 billion shortfall. This is based primarily on higher capital gains.

Because of that, he budget is considerably more constrained than in any year since 2012. The May revision to advance several key priorities, including:

Schools: $1.4 billion in 2017-18 to continue implementation of the Local Control Funding Formula to 97 percent complete. The formula focuses most new funding to districts with low-income students, English learners and students in foster care. The increased funding also eliminates the deferral of funding that was included in the January Budget. For K-12 schools, funding levels will increase by about $4,058 per student in 2017-18 over 2011-12 levels.

County Fiscal Health: Under current law, county realignment funds would experience an increase in annual IHSS costs of about $600 million. The May Revision mitigates this increase in county costs by contributing $400 million from the General Fund and then smaller amounts in future years as realignment revenues grow.

Improving Transportation: With the passage of the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017 (SB 1), the funding package returns the gas tax’s purchasing power to 1994 levels and will provide $54 billion in new funding over the next decade, split evenly between state and local funding.

Reducing Pension Liabilities: The May revision proposes a $6 billion supplemental payment to CalPERS with a loan from the Surplus Money Investment Fund – a step that saves the state $11 billion over the next two decades while continuing to reduce unfunded liabilities and stabilize state contribution rates.

