Reward jumps to $35,000 for dog missing nose, ears

This Rottweiler was found near Livernois and Warren in Detroit with its nose and ears torn off. (Photo: Michigan Humane Society)

DETROIT - The future looks hopeful for a Rottweiler mix found in Detroit with most of his nose and ears torn off.

A reward to bring justice for Baron has jumped from $2,500 to $35,000 in less than a week as the maimed dog drew pity from across the world. Adoption applications are "pouring in," and people from 18 states have called about him – whether to offer reward donations, adoption or just well-wishes, said Anna Chrisman, spokeswoman for Michigan Humane Society.

Baron, who was found Jan. 17 near Livernois and Warren on Detroit's west side, will probably have his tail amputated, and the humane society has been hearing from veterinary schools about options for reconstructive surgery on his nose. He needs to heal more before surgery can begin, though.

"He's a sad kiddo, he's so sweet though," Chrisman said. "He's really delightful. A little bit in shock – incredibly traumatic thing."

She said his personality is beginning to come out, and he's been interacting with people, even chasing a tennis ball. Because it's unclear what all surgeries Baron will go through, Chrisman said it could be weeks or months before he's able to move to a permanent home.

"Once Baron is ready for adoption, we're going to review all the applications to determine who is going to be the best home for him," she said.

While it's unclear what happened to Baron, Chrisman said there is "definitely a human involved."

His tail is to be amputated because of multiple deep cuts, and the back of his legs also had injuries. The injuries are believed to have occurred one to two weeks before he was found.

The brown and tan dog has put on weight since he was rescued. He also received a name.

"He's a very noble dog," Chrisman said. "He's a nobleman, he's a gentleman, so we went with Baron."

The reward, perhaps the largest ever the humane society has offered in an animal cruelty case, is for the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for Baron's injuries, Chrisman said.

Anyone with tips on how Baron received his injuries is asked to call the Humane Society at (313) 872-3401, where you can remain anonymous and possibly receive the reward.

Detroit Free Press