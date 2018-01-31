Reward increases for information leading to person who beat, hanged a puppy from a tree

A reward for information leading to the person responsible for a puppy who was beaten and found hanging in a tree along the levee in Sacramento is up to $14,000.

Sacramento Animal Control officers are canvassing the neighborhood where the puppy was found.

They were at Esplanade Apartments Wednesday going door to door handing out flyers.

"A lot of people aren't home during the day time, but most people are horrified when they hear what happened," said Sacramento Animal Control Officer Gina Catallo.

Jace Huggins is the chief of Sacramento Animal Control. He has been working for animal control for the past six years.

"We're determined, because we know the fact that animal abuse is very often a beginner step towards abuse towards other people or children," Huggins said. "There's a link and it's been proven over and over again."

Huggins was one of the first people on the scene when they found the puppy.

"Just the brutality for a 4-month-old and 12 pound puppy, to think of the person it takes to do that it's really unfathomable to me," Huggins said.

Some of the money from the reward came from people who live near the levy where the puppy was found.

"I think to have something so brutal in such a revered place in Sacramento has really hit home and close to home, and it's brought out that desire to reach out and help out even though they may not have information to the crime," Huggins said.

