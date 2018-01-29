Richmond police officer hit by car while breaking up sideshow

(Photo: Richmond Police Department)

The Richmond Police Department is searching for a suspect who hit a police officer who was trying to stop a sideshow.

The incident happened on Jan. 28 around 1:20 when officers received a call about a sideshow in the area of Marina Bay Parkway and Regatta Blvd in Richmond.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found about 40 to 50 and tried to stop a few for violations. One car then accelerated toward one of the officers, and struck him causing him to slide onto the hood and windshield of the car. The car fled southbound on Marina Bay Parkway.

The eight-year police veteran suffered serious injuries, including broken bones, cuts to his head and road-rash. He's recovering at the hospital.

No one is in custody, but the investigation is ongoing. The only information regarding the car is it was a black sedan.

If you have any information regarding the incident, call the Traffic Unit Sergeant Pomeroy at (510) 621-1578.

