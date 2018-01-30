Rio Linda man arrested in gold bar theft

(Photo: Mel Fisher Maritime Museum, Key West, FL)

The 2010 theft of a 17th-century gold bar - valued at $550,000 -- from a Florida museum could result in prison time for two men.

Richard Steven Johnson, 41, of Rio Linda, and Jarred Alexander Goldman, 32, of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, were arrested Monday and charged with stealing a gold bar from the Mel Fisher Maritime Museum in Key West.

The bar was taken from the museum in August 2010. It allowed visitors to touch it, but not remove it.

"More than anything we want to recover the bar and have it back on display for visitors to enjoy," Mel Fisher Maritime Heritage Society CEO Melissa Kendrick tells ABC10. "We are keeping the faith."

Federal prosecutors, however, note that the gold bar -- recovered from a shipwreck in 1980 -- has not been recovered.

Johnson remained in Sacramento County jail Tuesday on a federal hold from the U.S. Marshal.

Both men face up to 15 years in prison. The case is being tried in federal court in Key West.

