Rising waters in Stanislaus County, Don Pedro Reservoir cause concern for dairy farmers

Michael Carvalho of Carvalho Farms near Patterson stands watch over his 600 dairy cows. The San Joaquin River just 3 miles away poses a threat to his herd if the river floods more.

Flood concerns are increasing in Stanislaus County and the Don Pedro Reservoir is nearly its capacity of 830 cubic feet.

However, it's expected to drop another foot. Water has been cautiously released into the Tuolumne and San Joaquin Rivers. The San Joaquin near Crows Landing looks like a lake.

As ABC10 reported Tuesday, at least one RV park flooded out there. Now, concerns are extending to agriculture and cows.

At Carvalho Farms near Patterson, Michael Carvalho is in charge of 600 cows.

“This is a Holstein herd here behind us. They give about 10 gallons per cow per day," said Carvalho surrounded by his penned-up herd.

His concern is the rising water of the San Joaquin just three miles away, already over its banks. The closest floodwaters that have ever approached Carvalho Farms happened in 1957 when flood waters came within 50 feet of the dairy.

That's why several dozen dairy farmers from Stanislaus and Merced Counties met near Patterson to hear from local officials about the status of the reservoir and rivers and ask questions Wednesday.

Josh Weimer of the Turlock Irrigation District brought good news. He said extensive flooding is less of a threat at the moment.

“Right now, TID doesn’t anticipate opening up the spill gate," Weimer said. "It all depends on the weather.”

There are 15,000 to 20,000 cows on the valley's west side. The act of moving the cows is a big job if the river created a catastrophic flood.

“Anybody that drinks milk or eats pizza, we need to make sure that all those products are safe and supplies stay strong. And one of the ways we do that is protect our livestock," said Anja Raudabaugh, CEO Western United Dairymen.

At the meeting, farmers were asked if they could share land to help safeguard cows or volunteer to patrol levees.

Dairy farmers like Michael Carvalho left the meeting feeling more relieved floodwaters will stay away at least for now.

“We have neighbors and stuff that said they would help us and take our animals," Carvalho said. "We just try to do the best we can.”

