River levels decline, Caltrans OKs road use on Hwy 49

The river has dropped to an acceptable level and the road closure has been lifted, according to Caltrans.

They are still warning travelers to use caution in the area throughout the next couple of days due to heavy anticipated rain.

Caltrans closed Highway 49 from flooding Wednesday night.

The flooding is around 3 miles north of the Amador and El Dorado County Line.

Caltrans is also controlling one-way traffic 7 miles north and 3 miles south of Nevada City due to a mudslide.

Drivers should expect delays and use alternative routes. There is no estimated time when the roads will be reopened.

