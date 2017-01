Photo courtesy of the Riverbank Police Department)

Riverbank Police say they are currently searching for a suspicious vehicle that has been seen following teenage girls home.

The vehicle being sought is the SUV pictured above.

If you see this vehicle, please contact Riverbank Police at 209-869-7162, or contact the Non-Emergency Dispatch at 209-552-2472.

No further information was provided by police.

