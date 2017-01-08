Rivers rise as massive storm moves into Northern California

DART reminds public to wear life vests (Photo: Dina Kupfer)

Rivers are rising and winds are whipping up in Northern California as a massive storm arrives that could be the biggest to slam the region in more than a decade.

Forecasters warned Sunday of heavy rain that could down trees and trigger mudslides. Several feet of snow is predicted in the Sierra Nevada.

Residents readied sand bags, preparing for the storm expected to reach full force late Sunday.

Officials reported scattered flooding, including a washed out road that required the rescue of two people. Swift water teams performed rescues at a Marin County mobile home park. Authorities are watching rising water levels of several rivers, including the Cosumnes, Truckee, Merced, American and Russian.

Officials say the storm could pack the same force as one that hit in 2005, causing $300 million in damage.

Copyright 2016 KXTV