Road closures and evacuation centers for spillway evacuators

Evacuations in the lower levels of Oroville and other areas have been issued due to the developing situation with the Oroville Dam's spillway.

A few of these road closures by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) include:

Southbound Highway 99 at 149, SB Hwy 70 at Clarke Rd./SR 191

Chico

SB Hwy 70 at Hwy 149

Marysville

NB Hwy 70 at Woodruff Ln.

Hwy 20 between Yuba City and Marysville

Yuba City

Northbound SR 99 at 20th Street

NB Hwy 70 at Woodruff Ln.

Southbound 149 at 99, Southbound 70 at 149, Eastbound 162 at 99 and 149 at Openshaw Rd. are all closed, according to CHP about an hour ago.

Here's a list of the most recently updated locations of evacuation shelters per Butte County:

Oroville Public Assembly Site

Church of the Nazarene at 2238 Monte Vista Avenue

Chico

Silver Dollar Fairgrounds at 2357 Fair Street, Chico (small animals accepted, large animals accepted)

Elks Lodge at 1705 Manzanita Avenue, Chico (RVs allowed in Parking Lot)

Neighborhood Church of Chico at 2801 Notre Dame Blvd. (no animals inside)

East Avenue Church at 1184 East Avenue, Chico (no animals accepted)

St. Johns Episcopal Church at 2341 Floral Avenue, Chico (small animals accepted if leashed and crated)

Azads Martial Arts at 313 Walnut, Chico (no animals accepted)

Paradise

Paradise Alliance Church (CMA) at 6491 Clark Road (small animals accepted, RVs allowed in Parking Lot)

Glenn County

Glenn County Fairgrounds at 221 E. Yolo St. Orland, CA (accepting livestock, no small animals, 40 RV sites)

Alternate Locations for RVs

Rolling Hils RV Park, Corning (10 spaces left, can take large animals at equestrian center)

Animals Shelters

Large Animal Shelter, Silver Dollar Fairgrounds, 2357 Fair Street, Chico

