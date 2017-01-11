Road washout occurs outside of Alta, portion of community affected

A road washout outside of Alta on Tuesday night has closed a portion of a road as a small part of the community is being impacted.

The portion of road that remains closed is Morton Road from Alta Bonnynook Road to Canyon Mine Road.

According to Placer County Emergency Services, the incident occurred because of a culvert washing out.

A handful of homes in the area are locked in as a result. Emergency services are trying to get to them, but at this time there is no way for the people inside to get out.

Infrastructure around the road may have also been damaged.

Placer County Public Works is consulting with Tiechert Construction to determine how bad the problem is and how to restore that road.

