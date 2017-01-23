Roads open, but schools closed

(Photo: Courtesy CalTrans cameras)

As roads re-opened Monday morning, schools announced closures.

Snow and zero visibility closed I-80 Sunday night. Around 3:30 a.m. I-80 re-opened from Applegate to the Nevada State Line.

EB I-80 reopened I-80 / HWY 20 open .EB R-2 ALTA-STATELINE. Turning all trucks w/dbl trailers EB Applegate Hwy 20. WB I-80 still closed. — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) January 23, 2017

SCHOOLS

As of 5:30 a.m., six school districts announced closures due to inclement weather.

The school districts closed include:

Pollock Pines School District (Pinewood Elementary and Sierra Ridge Middle School).

Tahoe Truckee Unified School District.

Pioneer Union School District (Pioneer Elementary, Walt Tyler Elementary and Mountain Creek Middle Schools) in El Dorado County.

Gold Oak Union School District (Gold Oak Elementary and Pleasant Valley Middle School).

Camino Union School District (Camino Elementary and Camino Charter).

Amador Unified School District and County (Ione Elementary, Jackson Elementary, Pine Grove Stem Magnet, Pioneer Visual and Performing Arts Magnet School, Plymouth Elementary, Sutter Creek Elementary and Sutter Creek Primary).

El Dorado High School in Placerville and Union Mine High School in El Dorado are both delayed by two hours. All school bus service to these two high schools is delayed two hours as well.

