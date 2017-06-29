Rob Lowe says he saw bigfoot in the Ozarks

Rob Lowe (Photo: Rich Polk, Custom)

The first trailer for Rob Lowe’s The Lowe Files was released Tuesday and gives glimpses into the adventures the new docu-series will bring — including an alleged encounter with bigfoot somewhere in the Ozarks!

"We had an incredible encounter with what locals call the wood ape, which is in the Ozark Mountains," Lowe told Entertainment Weekly. "I’m fully aware that I sound like a crazy, Hollywood kook right now.

"I was lying on the ground thinking I was going to be killed," he told EW.

The Ozark Mountains stretches between Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. It is not clear exactly where Lowe and his boys were camping when they were frightened by the wood ape.

The A&E project will follow Lowe, 53, and his two sons, 23-year-old Matthew Edward and 21-year-old John Owen, as they travel around the country as they explore unsolved mysteries.

Some of the stops along the way? Checking out an "alien base" in Malibu (which has also been called an underwater UFO), attempting to connect with spirits at an abandoned boys reformatory and training with a top-secret government operative.

The wood ape encounter will be in the one-hour season finale.

The trailer also revealed the reasoning behind the group's interest in these spooky mysteries, with Lowe citing his early childhood days of curiosity that he passed down to his boys.

“Since I was a little boy, I’ve loved spooky legends and scary mysteries,” Lowe says in the trailer. “And when I had boys of my own we bonded over those campfire stories and debated whether bigfoot was real or if ghosts really existed. And we swore that one day we would find out those answers together. That day has come.”

"That day" comes for audiences on Aug. 2.

— USA Today contributed to this report.

