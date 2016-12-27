Robots update their resumes in 2016

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 27: The Arcadia robotic spider is seen at Elizabeth Quay on November 27, 2016 in Perth, Australia. The Arcadia spider is made out of recycled military and industrial machinery and is over 15 metres tall. (Photo: Paul Kane, 2016 Getty Images)

Remember those robots -- the ones that might soon be taking your job? Well they acquired even more skills this year, according to LiveScience. In fact, robots might have accomplished more than you this year.

Here is a list of new robots

First robotic exoskeleton

Phoenix, created by SuitX, is a robotic medical exoskeleton that can give restore paraplegics’ ability to walk, according to MIT Technology Review. The 27 pound device enables the user to walk up to 1.1 mph with the help of small motors attached to standard orthotics controlled by buttons integrated into a pair of crutches.

First robot that can track a target

Scientists this year created a robot with a silicone retina and a deep-learning neural network that enabled it to hunt another human controlled robot. According to this article on Motherboard.com, the goal in the research is not to create opportunities for robot bloodsport, but to benefit humanity. Robots will need these tracking skills to navigate the human world. Examples given are luggage or shopping carts that follow the traveler or shopper requiring their assistance.

First robot that can feel pain

It might seem cruel to make robots that can feel pain, but the ability is to serve the same purpose for them as it does for us: helping them stay out of harm’s way. Tactile sensors that can detect pressure and temperature as human skin does can help robots avoid potential damage to their motors, gears and electronics, according to an article posted on the IEEE Specturm site. The ability of robots to detect damage can protect humans working in proximity to them, as undetected damage can lead to accidents.

The first soft robot

Scientists created the first “soft-bodied” robot this year, made of silicone, designed to look like an octopus, according to Sciencemag.org. It has no rigid parts and propels itself with pneumatically powered tentacles. Researchers are working on adding sensors to help the bot navigate.

A number of surgical robot firsts

First robot surgery without human assistance. Robotic arms have been used to assist in surgery, but this surgery on a pig’s intestine was done solely by a robot that won high marks for its stitches, which appeared slightly better than those of a skilled surgeon.

A surgical bot called Preceyes was used to operate inside a human eye for the first time. Preceyes is controlled by a joystick equipped to filter the tremors from the surgeon’s hand.

An ingestible robot was created to help remove foreign objects such as batteries from a person’s stomach lining. This bot is made of dried pig intestines and a magnet that is guided through the body by a magnetic field.

Flying robot with energy conservation skill inspired by insects

The RoboBee is a miniature flying robot inspired by insects with the ability to latch onto the underside of a surface (such as a leaf) and stick there by electrostatic adhesion, according to LiveScience. This is important because a big challenge for flying robots is a limitation in how much fuel they can carry. Like birds and insects, ability to stop and rest extends their range. Flying robots can be used for long-term observation. An electrode patch on top of RoboBee is activated to create a charge allowing it to stick to a surface much the way a rubbed balloon will. Once it has rested, the patch is deactivated and it drops off and continues on its way.

Robots that can build their own tools

Swarms of microrobots that cooperate to build larger structures can now tackle a wider-variety of tasks by custom building new tools by using droplets of curable liquid similar to that used in 3D printing. It’s pretty technical, but you can watch video of it on the IEEE Spectrum site.

Robot sets Rubik's cube record

And finally, Infineon created a robot capable of solving a Rubik’s cube in less than a second. The robot’s brain sorts through 43 quintillion possible combinations and sends commands to six arms that spin the cube in about 0.6 seconds.

Copyright 2016 KXTV