Rockfall occurs at Yosemite's El Capitan for second straight day

Another rockfall occurred at Yosemite's El Capitan Thursday, one day after a separate rockfall killed one person and injured another.

Yosemite National Park tweeted at 4:13 p.m. regarding the new rockfall. Northside Drive exiting Yosemite Valley is now closed.

Thursday's incident comes after Wednesday's fatal rockfall, which was "the size of an apartment building" on the mountain at the height of climbing season, officials and witnesses said. At least 30 climbers were on the wall at the time, but it was not clear if the victims were climbers or tourists, ranger Scott Gediman said Wednesday.

El Capitan is one of the world's largest granite monoliths at 4,000 feet above Yosemite Valley.

