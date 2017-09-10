Rocklin High School students place flags in memory of 9/11 victims

High School students and people in the community placed nearly 3,000 flags on campus to remember 9/11 victims.

"I wanted people to know what happened and have them remember," said Hannah Klang, a junior at Rocklin High School.

Many of the students were just a few months old or not born yet when the attacks happened.

Klang was just a few months old.

"My dad's a firefighter so my whole life we've paid our respects every year," said Nolan Smotherman, a student at Rocklin High School. "It's something we never really forget as a family. I've always been in the position of what would happen if it was my dad out there."

Smotherman is 14 years old. He doesn't remember when he first learned about what happened on 9/11.

"September 11, 1999, was my parents' anniversary so they were in a hotel when it happened, and they tell me the same story that my dad was in the shower and my mom was watching TV and she called out 'Josh something bad happened in New York.'"

Smotherman's father is a firefighter with Dixon Fire Department.

"I want them [students] to see that every one of these flags was a life," Smotherman said. "These are people who died on that day and we should always remember it."

This year marks 16 years since the terror attacks.

© 2017 KXTV-TV