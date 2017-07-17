Rocklin PD searching for credit card fraud suspect

(Photo: Rocklin PD)

Rocklin police are asking the public for assistance in identifying a credit card fraud suspect.

On July 12 at around 4:30 p.m. the suspect used a Rocklin resident's credit card to purchase items at the Walmart located on Pleasant Grove Blvd. in Roseville.

Police say if you recognize the suspect, make sure to contact Corporal Andre Booker at andre.booker@rocklin.ca.us or call (916) 625-5400.

Stay with ABC10 for updates.

© 2017 KXTV-TV