Rocklin Police arrest woman suspected of attempting to break into home

(Photo: Rocklin Police Department)

The Rocklin Police Department has arrested a woman who was suspected of breaking into a Rocklin home last month.

Rocklin Police posted a video asking for the public to help identify the suspect and they say she was identified thanks to the community sharing the post.

As the investigation was ongoing, an arrest warrant was issued and she was taken into custody on the warrant by an agency in a nearby county.

The woman has been identified as 40-year-old Shannon Silva of Olivehurst.

Rocklin Police want to thank the public for getting the word out.

