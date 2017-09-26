Rocklin police officer arrested, accused of using excessive force

Police lights.

A Rocklin police officer has been arrested and charged for allegedly using excessive force while arresting a suspect Sunday.

Officer Brad Alford was arrested by the Placer County District Attorney’s Office Tuesday for assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury, assault under the color of authority and filing a false police report following an incident with a DUI suspect Sunday, the Rocklin Police Department said.

During the arrest of the suspect in the 5400 block of South Grove Street, the police department says Alford "used a baton in a manner that appeared to be excessive."

After the incident, the Rocklin Police Department requested that the Placer County District Attorney’s Office conduct an independent review of the matter. After reviewing the incident, the attorney's office filed charges against Alford.

"This is a sad and unfortunate incident for all of those involved, including the community and our organization. This type of behavior will not be tolerated," the police department said in a press release. "As a department, we pride ourselves on working with our community and an incident like this tarnishes the reputation of the hardworking men and women who work here.

