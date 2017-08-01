Roseville photographer looking for 6 more newborns after Disney princess shoot goes viral

Karen Marie was inspired by her own daughters and their love for Disney. After her first photoshoot went viral, she's now planning a second round and looking for local newsborns.

Going viral was never part of the plan, but that's what happened when Karen Marie of Belly Beautiful Portraits in Roseville, California, submitted photos from a special newborn shoot to Babble, Disney's premiere parenting and lifestyle site.

The original videos and photo featured six newborns, all under 2 weeks old, dressed as Jasmine, Belle, Cinderella, Aurora, Snow White, and Ariel.

Kieli Woo Treadway's daughter Willow portrayed Snow White, which was fitting because she had black hair and a lot of it for a newborn!

"As soon as they handed me her dress, they said 'love the hair!'" said Treadway.

Treadway's sister submitted Willow for the original Belly Beautiful Portraits' casting call but didn't think anything would come of it. When Willow was picked, Treadway didn't even know until the week of.

Marie was inspired by her own love for Disney. She also felt sentimental about her own two daughters getting older.

"I remember going to Disneyland and Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique [with them]," said Marie. "So many different movies have spoken to me."

Marie said when she still remembers 'The Little Mermaid' coming out when she was 8 years old.

"My friend had red hair and I was so jealous," said Marie.

Marie added that she also loved 'Sleeping Beauty' growing up and had Princess Aurora and Prince Phillip on her wedding cake.

"I'm getting chills," said Marie, when talking about Elsa and Anna in Disney's hit movie 'Frozen.' "My sister and I are very close. We lost our mom four years ago, and so seeing that sisterly blond, how important that is...is huge."

That genuine passion showed in photos now seen by millions of people around the world. Babble's original Facebook video has reached more than 16,000,000 views.

"I had a vision in my head of how it had to be," said Marie. "Maybe people can see how much feeling I put into these images."

Marie, with help from her daughters, arranged all of the photoshoot sets. The outfits were made by Sew Trendy Accessories in Utah.

This Sunday, Aug. 6, Marie will be shooting her second round of Disney princess newborns. This time, outfits will feature Tiana, Moana, Pocahantas, Mulan, Rapunzel and Elena of Avalor.

If you're interested in submitting a newborn, send photos and birth date to bellybeautiful@mac.com. Newborns must be 2 weeks old and under.

